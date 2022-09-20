bishnu sethi last rites

Odisha: Last rites of BJP MLA Bishnu Sethi conducted in Mangarajpur

Bhubaneswar: The last rites of BJP MLA Bishnu Sethi were conducted in his paternal village, Mangarajpur, which comes under Tihidi block, in Bhadrak district. His son Suyravanshi Suraj conducted the last rite by offering the “mukhagni” to his body at 1:30 AM. Even though he had passed away in Bhubaneswar, his dead body was taken to this birth place.

His body reached Mangarajpur at 12:20 AM where the villagers along with thousands of well-wishers and supporters were waiting to catch a last glimpse. Odisha BJP president Samir Mohanty, BJP Odisha ex-president Manmohan Samal, and and many other senior members of BJP were present as well to offer their respect.

Dhamnagar MLA Bishnu Sethi passed away at the age of 61 years on Monday.

The senior BJP leader Sethi breathed his last while undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar.

The information on the death of the MLA was given by the Additional Superintendent of AIIMS Pravat Ranjan Tripathy.

He was under intensive care at the hospital after suffering from kidney related complications.

