Odisha: Last queen of Jeypore royal family passes away

Jeypore: The last queen of the erstwhile Jeypore kingdom Rama Kumari Devi, passed away in the wee hours of Monday, said reports.

The queen passed away after a prolonged illness. She was 90.

The queen’s youngest daughter-in-law and grandson were present when she breathed her last.

The queen will be cremated at Chandanbada the royal cremation ground with royal honours said sources.

Many noted personalities paid tributes to the queen in the palace. Rama Kumari Devi was the wife of last King of Jeypore kingdom, Ramakrushna Deo.