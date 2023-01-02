Odisha: Last queen of Jeypore royal family passes away

The last queen of the erstwhile Jeypore kingdom Rama Kumari Devi, passed away in the wee hours of Monday, said reports. 

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
jaypore queen dies

Jeypore: The last queen of the erstwhile Jeypore kingdom Rama Kumari Devi, passed away in the wee hours of Monday, said reports.

The queen passed away after a prolonged illness. She was 90.

Related News

1 dead in road accident in Koraput of Odisha

Innovative Way Of Ganja Transport In Odisha, See Details

1.34 Quintals Of Ganja Seized In Odisha, 2 Arrested

Family Dispute In Koraput District Of Odisha, Man Kills…

The queen’s youngest daughter-in-law and grandson were present when she breathed her last.

The queen will be cremated at Chandanbada the royal cremation ground with royal honours said sources.

Many noted personalities paid tributes to the queen in the palace. Rama Kumari Devi was the wife of last King of Jeypore kingdom, Ramakrushna Deo.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.