Odisha: Last Monday of Kartika month, devotees throng Shiva temples

Bhubaneswar: Today is the last Monday of the holy month of Kartika devotees have been seen gathering in huge numbers in various Shiva temples across Odisha.

Security arrangements have ben made in almost all famous Shiva temples across Odisha.

The devotees are offering Bael leaves, milk, bananas, various other kinds of fruits, diyas and incense sticks to Lord Shiva.

Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar has witnessed a huge crowd.

Since devotees could not visit temples since two years due to Covid, unprecedented crowds have been seen gathering in the various Shiva temples.

Arrangements have been made for security of devotees by the administration.