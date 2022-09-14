Odisha: Landslide in under construction railway tunnel in Koraput, 2 laborers killed

Koraput: In a tragic incident, 2 laborers were killed as a landslide struck inside an under-construction railway tunnel here in Odisha today.

The incident took place in tunnel number 2 near Kellar village.

The deceased have been identified as Ravi Prepeka of Burja village in Laxmipur area, whereas the other victim belongs to Assam, said sources.

According to reports, the construction of the doubling of railway tracks was under process inside Koraput-Rayagada railway tunnel.

While working, both the laborers got crushed due to a landslide that occurred inside the tunnel.

On being informed, Fire personnel and the local police reached the spot and initiated the search operation.

After being rescued, they were immediately rushed to Laxmipur Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment. However, the doctors pronounced them brought dead.

It is to be noted that on August 18 this year two men reportedly died in a landslide that occurred inside a cave in Boipariguda block of Koraput district.

 

