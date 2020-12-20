Odisha: Landmine Planted By Maoists Recovered & Defused In Malkangiri

Malkangiri: The BSF jawans of 144 batallion recovered a landmine and defused it in the Swabhiman Anchal of Malkangiri district.

During a combing operation in Pipalapadar area the jawans detected the explosives and recovered the landmine averting a possible mishap.

The bomb disposal squad reached the spot and defused the landmine.

The Maoists had planted massive explosives targeting the security forces as their illegal activities are reduced due to patrolling of the jawans in the area.

 

 

 

