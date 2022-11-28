Odisha: Landmine blast in Boudh, narrow escape for forest staff

Boudh: A landmine blast in Boudh district of Odisha has been reported early in the morning on Monday, said sources.

The exact spot of the blast is reportedly Lakadpaju forest in Boudh district.

It is worth mentioning that as many as 50 Forest Department personnel had a narrow escape in the explosion.

It is noteworthy that the Forest Department teams consisting of as many as 50 people had gone to the area to carry out a ganja destruction operation when the landmine blast took place.

Police have reached the spot and are investigating further into the matter.

Further details awaited.