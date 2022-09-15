Odisha: Land related dispute turns ugly, 3 critical

Soro: A land related dispute turned violent in Balasore district when two groups of people started attacking each other right in front of a police outpost. There had been tension between Ishwar Sahoo and his cousins regarding division of land. Ishwar Sahoo is a resident of Aruha village in Bahanaga block, Balasore district.

Three people were injured in this altercation. Three were also detained by the police.

Ishwar Sahoo had registered an FIR in the police outpost regarding the ongoing dispute. The officer in-charge of the police outpost had instructed the parties involved to come to the outpost so that both the sides can present their case and things can be sorted out in a peaceful manner. However, the issue was not resolved.

After that, Ishwar Sahoo’s cousins had attacked him and his brothers right outside the outpost using various deadly weapons.

Three people were injured in this incident. The local people rescued the ones being attacked and admitted the injured ones in Soro hospital. One of them was transferred to District Head Quarter Hospital, Balasore as his condition deteriorated.

Three of the people who initiated the attack have been detained at the police outpost.