Odisha: Lady Drug Queen Caught With 22 Lakh Brown Sugar!

Bhubaneswar: The excise flying squad has arrested a lady drug peddler with as much as 22 lakh Brown sugar on Friday.

According to reports, a lady drug queen was arrested by the excise department as they got a tip-off and conducted a raid.

The incident has been reported from the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Colony in Kedarpalli slum under the Capital Police Station limits.

The drug queen has been identified as Sushma Nayak and has been arrested by the Excise department.

Further investigation in the mater is underway.

 

