Odisha: Lady blackmailer Archana Nag to be produced in Court today

Bhubaneswar: The much talked about lady blackmailer Archana Nag will be produced in the court today (that is on Tuesday) said reliable reports.

It is worth mentioning that the seven-day remand of Archana Nag ended yesterday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) may apply in the court for an extension of the remand of Archana say reports.

The ED will take the main accomplice of Archana that is, her husband Jagbandhu Chand on remand from today.

On the other hand it is worth mentioning that, yesterday (that is on Monday) Jagbandhu Chand had appeared before the High Court and prayed for bail.

Reportedly he had prayed for bail in the Court relating to the case he was charged of by the Khadgiri police station. Earlier, the district had rejected Jagabandhu’s bail application relating to this case.

It is further noteworthy that, the ED may take both of them into remand and interrogate them face to face.