Odisha: Labourer dies under mysterious circumstances in Kalahandi

Labourer from Odisha has died under mysterious circumstances in Secunderabad. He was working as a daily wager since seven months.

Dharmagarh: Yet another labourer has died in Dharmagarh of Kalahandi district in Odisha on Sunday said reliable reports.

The incident has been reported from Koksara village under Sargiguda police limits had gone to Secunderabad to work as a daily wage labourer.

The labourer has been identified as Tejaraj Naik. He had gone to work as a labourer since seven month.

It is noteworthy that, all of a sudden the news of his death came to his village which shocked his family members.

Further details awaited.

