Odisha: KISS posts 98% results in 10th Board exam

Bhubaneswar: The Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) has posted 98 per cent result in the 10th Board Examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, results of which were declared today. The state average is around 78%.

Jogesh Kadraka from Dongria Kondh tribe topped the school with 90%.

As many as 1916 students from the school wing of the Institute appeared the examination, which is the highest number from a single school.

Over 350 students secured 60% or more marks, with girls outshining boys.

For 20 long years in a row, KISS students have been achieving nearly 100% pass result in this examination.

The continued success of KISS students year after year has been possible only due to the continuous effort of teachers, staff and sincere dedication of the students of KISS.