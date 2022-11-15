Odisha: KISS observes Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas on Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary

Bhubaneswar: The Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) observed the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda here in Odisha today.

According to reports, Minister of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal, ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Class Welfare minister Jaganath Sarka along with Joint Secretary (Akad.) The Ministry of Culture, Govt. of India Uma Nanduri attend the Program. Besides, KIIT University Vice Chancellor Prof. Sasmita Samanta, KISS Vice Chancellor Prof. Deepak Kumar Behera, KISS Registrar Dr. Prashant Kumar Rautarai was present in the program.

All the guests in the program spoke about, Birsa Munda’s sacrifice and his contribution towards India’s independence.

All the tribal students of the institute, who achieved wonders in various fields were awarded in this program.

The program was followed by colorful programs performed by the students. The KISS students also performed tribal art and culture through dance.

It is to be noted that, Union Cultural Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal expressed his happiness about KISS being the world’s first tribal University, where the children get all the facilities for free.