Odisha: ​KIIT gets Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Award 2022

KIIT gets Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Award 2022

Bhubaneswar: ​Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has been  awarded the prestigious Rashtriya Khel Protsahan award 2022 informed by a notification from the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs of the Government of India this evening .

According to the official notification, KIIT has been awarded under the category for ‘Promotion of Sports through Corporate Social Responsibility’ category.

Besides, President Draupadi Murmu will present the award on November 30, 2022.

It is to be noted that, for more than 20 years KIIT has been promoting sports and sports persons. From the latest and greatest sports infrastructure to creating Olympians, KIIT has made a name for itself around the world.

The founder of KIIT and KISS Dr. Achyuta Samanta has expressed his gratitude towards Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports of India Anurag Thakur. He further added that, it is a very proud moment for the state as well as KIIT.

