Odisha: KIIT and KISS organize mega blood donation camp to mark Silver Jubilee

Bhubaneswar: Blood donation is a noble cause, good for health, and one of the best ways to help others. This event can save the lives of many people. Furthermore, a person who donates blood is supposed to be healthier than an ordinary man.

On February 15, 2023, from 8 AM to 2 PM that is today, a mega blood donation camp has been organized at Campus 13 (Indore Stadium) in honour of KIIT Deemed to be University’s Silver Jubilee.

As part of the Art of Giving and Silver Jubilee Celebration of KIIT Deemed to be University, it is Prof. (Dr.) Achyuta Samanta’s vision to organize it on a grand scale with greater involvement.

The mega blood donation camp shall be supervised by the Red Cross Society which is associated with all the major medical hospitals and colleges in the state.