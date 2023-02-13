Odisha: Khurda road-Balangir rail line gets forest clearance

Bhubaneswar: Good news for people, the much-awaited Khurda road – Balangir rail line has got the forest clearance on Monday.

According to reports, 68 kms of railway section of the ongoing Khurda Road-Balangir Rail Line project between Dasapalla and Purunakatak.

Khurda Road-Balangir Rail Line project between Dasapalla and Purunakatak from 112 kms to 180 kms has now been given Forest Clearance.

It is noteworthy that, the Odisha government had demanded Rs 8400 crore for the betterment of Railways, Rs 10,012 crore has been allocated to the State. It is worth mentioning that, the Prime Minister PM Modi has allocated more than what Odisha government had demanded.

Furthermore, 280 kilometers of new tracks to be laid in the state and as many as 57 stations shall be modernized, informed the Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Odisha had a lot of expectations from the Union Budget 2023-24. New railway projects are expected with more grants. Odisha expected more grants to under-construction railway projects. Odisha has demanded Rs 8,400 crore for railways in the budget. Grants have been claimed for construction of various old and new railways, improvement of stations, extension of existing trains, operation of new trains, passenger facilities, establishment of rail-based industries etc.

Odisha government had sought 1200 crores for Khurda-Balangir railway tracks, 800 crores for Talcher-Bimalgarh, 2000 crores for Gopalpur-Rairakhol, 300 crores for extension of Nuapada-Gugupur new rail link to Therubali, 100 crores for Puri-Konark new line, 100 crores for Talcher-Angul.

It is worth mentioning that, Every year, the railways get more than 20 thousand crores of revenue from Odisha Government.