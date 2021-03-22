Odisha: Khurda Reports Highest Covid Positives Of The Year, See Details
Bhubaneswar: As many as 146 Covid positives have been detected in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Monday. The tally rose to 3,38,963.
It is noteworthy that this is the highest spike of the year. Khurda district showed a steep rise at 35 positives.
The details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration.
New Positive Cases: 146 (In quarantine: 87 and Local contacts: 59)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 3
2. Balasore: 4
3. Bargarh: 3
4. Balangir: 9
5. Cuttack: 25
6. Ganjam: 5
7. Jagatsinghpur: 3
8. Jajpur: 4
9. Jharsuguda: 1
10. Kalahandi: 2
11. Kendrapada: 1
12. Khurda: 35
13. Mayurbhanj: 13
14. Nawarangpur: 1
15. Nuapada: 12
16. Puri: 2
17. Rayagada: 2
18. Sambalpur: 1
19. Sundargarh: 12
20. State Pool: 8