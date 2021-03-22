Odisha: Khurda Reports Highest Covid Positives Of The Year, See Details

Bhubaneswar: As many as 146 Covid positives have been detected in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Monday. The tally rose to 3,38,963.

It is noteworthy that this is the highest spike of the year. Khurda district showed a steep rise at 35 positives.

The details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration.

New Positive Cases: 146 (In quarantine: 87 and Local contacts: 59)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 3

2. Balasore: 4

3. Bargarh: 3

4. Balangir: 9

5. Cuttack: 25

6. Ganjam: 5

7. Jagatsinghpur: 3

8. Jajpur: 4

9. Jharsuguda: 1

10. Kalahandi: 2

11. Kendrapada: 1

12. Khurda: 35

13. Mayurbhanj: 13

14. Nawarangpur: 1

15. Nuapada: 12

16. Puri: 2

17. Rayagada: 2

18. Sambalpur: 1

19. Sundargarh: 12

20. State Pool: 8