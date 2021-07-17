Odisha: Khordha registers 510 fresh Covid-19 cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 2,182 fresh Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Friday, taking the total tally to 9,52,111.

A total of 2,182 new Covid positives include 1258 quarantine cases and 924 are local contacts.

Khurdha reports the highest Covid positives at 510, followed by Cuttack at 308, Jajpur 175 and Balasore at 161.

Here is the District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 89
2. Balasore: 161
3. Bargarh: 15
4. Bhadrak: 76
5. Balangir: 4
6. Boudh: 6
7. Cuttack: 308
8. Deogarh: 1
9. Dhenkanal: 70
10. Gajapati: 4
11. Ganjam: 3
12. Jagatsinghpur: 87
13. Jajpur: 175
14. Jharsuguda: 9
15. Kalahandi: 13
16. Kandhamal: 14
17. Kendrapada: 55
18. Keonjhar: 44
19. Khurda: 510
20. Koraput: 28
21. Malkangiri: 25
22. Mayurbhanj: 92
23. Nawarangpur: 16
24. Nayagarh: 75
25. Nuapada: 2
26. Puri: 94
27. Rayagada: 22
28. Sambalpur: 24
29. Sonepur: 13
30. Sundargarh: 54
31. State Pool: 93

