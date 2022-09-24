Odisha: Khordha Income Tax officer caught by CBI while taking Rs 5 lakh bribe

Bhubaneswar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday (today) has arrested Khordha Income Tax Officer Suman Sundar Sahu while taking Rs 5 lakh bribe. The accused was caught red-handed while taking a bribe from a Jewellery Shop owner.

According to reports, Suman Sahu had demanded Rs 40 lakh as bribe from Devendra Sahu who owns a Jewellery shop (Shanti Jewellers) in Marwadipati of Khordha. Suman had already taken Rs 10 lakh cash along with gold jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh as bribe. Yesterday, the accused had demanded the remaining amount from the victim.

According to the previous agreement with Devendra, Suman asked him to pay the remaining amount at his residence. After receiving a tip off, a team of CBI officials raided the place and caught Suman red-handed while taking Rs 5 lakh bribe.

The CBI team also seized many important documents during the raid from the residence of the accused. Further investigation into this matter is underway.