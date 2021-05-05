Bhubaneswar: The Khandagiri flyover in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar has been opened for vehicular movement.

It is a welcome relief for those commuting through the Khandagiri Square in State capital since the area was highly accident-prone.

It is noteworthy that the construction of the overbridge started from on March 1, 2019. National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said that lights will soon be installed on the stretch.

It is expected that the congestion of traffic on the route will be eased with help of this newly constructed flyover.