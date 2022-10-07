Odisha: Kartika brata to begin in Puri from October 10

Puri: The famous Rai Damodara puja will begin in Puri of Odisha from October 10, 2022. During this puja habisyalis will stay in Puri to continue worship. Arrangement has been made at the Vrundabati Nivas, Bagala Dharmasala, Bagedia Dharmasala and Mochi Sahi Kalyana Mandapa for staying of the habisyalis.

Besides, arrangement has also been done for worship, proper darshan of the deities, Bhajan Kirtan, security and Mahaprasad, the offering.

So far, as many as 1920 habisyalis have enrolled for the same. The officials and staff have been instructed to take proper care so that no habisyalis should face any trouble during their stay at Puri.

The security arrangement has been made at every place where the habisyalis will stay. District police administration has made all this arrangement.

Online registration was accepted till 29th for the Kartika habisyalis. They registered in the www.puri.nic.in website.

The famous Raidamodar Besha will be held on 6th. The Kartika month’s rituals and Bala bhoga will be practised in Puri. From coming October 10, the habisyalis will take vow (Sankalpa) and will start the Kartika brata.