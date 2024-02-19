Odisha Kantabanji MLA Santosh Singh Saluja gets death threat, probe underway

Kantbanji: Kantabanji MLA Santosh Singh Saluja has received death threats. The banner mentions that they will kill him within 15 days, said reliable reports.

The poster was put up outside a shop near the Kantbanji Girls High School early this morning. The poster appears to have a photo of a young man. However, another banner is attached to a power pole near the Reliance petrol pump. It has been reported that the posters have been put up in two places.

When people saw the banner, Kantbanji police received the information and started investigation. Earlier too there was a fatal attack on Santosh Singh Saluja. According to the information received, a poster was put up in the local area earlier. Further detailed reports awaited in this regard.

In February last year, Senior Congress leader and Kantabanji MLA Santosh Singh Saluja’s son Seji Singh had been sent to jail. The Patnagarh SDJM court in Balangir district rejected Seji’s bail plea and sent him to jail along with five of his associates.

Seji Singh was arrested for his involvement in a fight at a cinema hall in Kantabanji. Seji and his associates had created a ruckus at the cinema hall allegedly at a gunpoint. They also had a face-off with cops, who reached the spot after getting information.

A video of the whole incident had gone viral after it was filmed and shared on social media platforms by some unknown people. The Kantabanji police started an investigation into the matter and booked Seji and his associates under Sections 384, 506, 353 of IPC and relevant Sections of the Arms Act.

Earlier the, police conducted a raid at Seji’s gym and reportedly recovered cash worth Rs 19 lakh and 17 litres of branded liquors.