Odisha: Kandhamal’s conjoined twins survivor Jaga welcomes sister Subhadra: Watch

Phulbani: The most talked about conjoined twin survivor kid Jaga from Kandhamal district of Odisha recently welcomed a baby sister. His mother Pushpanjali Kanhar delivered a baby girl recently at the District Head Quarter Hospital in Phulbani.

Following death of Balia, one of the separated conjoined twins, in November last year, Jaga was feeling lonely. However, now after coming of his sister, who has been named as Subhadra, he has started to become happy, informed his parents.

Earlier, the cute boy Jaga was sitting quietly. Perhaps he was missing Balia. But now he is sitting close to his sister. His daily routine has also changed after coming of the new guest to their home. Everybody is happy to observe this change of Jaga. He will again go to Delhi for operation, while as of now he is completely okay and living like a normal child.

Jaga and Kalia were joined at the head since birth. After state government’s intervention and funding, they underwent a complicated surgery of 21 hours in AIIMS-New Delhi in October 2017. They were also kept there for another two years so that the doctors can keep an eye on their health condition. Later, they were shifted to Odisha in 2019.

