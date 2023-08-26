Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Odisha: Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta’s brother Aniruddha Samanta passes away

His last rites were performed at Kalarabanka this afternoon. His son Arindam lighted the funeral pyre.

Bhubaneswar: Aniruddha Samanta, a retired bank officer from Odisha passed away on Saturday morning in Bhubaneswar. He was the middle brother of Kandhamal MP and KIIT and KISS Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta.

Aniruddha Samanta reportedly passed away at the age of 62 years due to heart attack at 9 am today. He was suffering from kidney ailments and was under treatment at his residence in Bhubaneswar for the last 6 months.

He retired as an officer from a bank. His elder brother Antaryami Samanta, younger brother Achyuta Samanta, sister Iti Samanta, son Arindam and daughter-in-law were present at his deathbed.

Dr Achyuta Samanta expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of his brother.

