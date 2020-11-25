Kalia of Jaga-Kalia Kandhamal conjoined twins dies at SCB Cuttack

Odisha: Kalia of Kandhamal’s separated conjoined twins Jaga-Kalia, passes away

By WCE 5

Cuttack: In a very sad development, one of the kids of the separated conjoined twins of Kandhamal of Odisha passed away on Wednesday in Cuttack of Odisha, intimated Pradipta Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary of the Health Department.

As per reports, Kalia, one of the separated conjoined twins passed away at 9. 10 pm on Wednesday night. He was under treatment at Trauma ICU of the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Jaga and Balia, hailing from Milipada village in Kandhamal district, were craniopagus conjoined twins joined at the head, a very rare occurrence.

The twins were successfully separated after an 18-hour-long surgery at AIIMS in the national capital on October 2017.

 

