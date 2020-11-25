kalia of Jaga Kalia conjoined twins critical
Kandhamal conjoined twins Jaga and Kalia post surgery (File photo)

Odisha: Kalia of Kandhamal conjoined twins Jaga-Kalia critical

By WCE 5

Cuttack: The health condition of one of the Kandhamal conjoined twins who were separated by a surgery at Delhi AIIMS in 2017  is said to be critical. After returning from AIIMS, Delhi on September 7,2019, he is under treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack of Odisha.

As per reports, Kalia, who is also called Balia of the Jaga-Kalia (Also called Jaga-Balia) conjoined twins of Kandhamal, is critical. He is on a ventilator for the last 2 days.

Jaga and Balia, hailing from Milipada village in Kandhamal district, were craniopagus conjoined twins joined at the head, a very rare occurrence.

The twins were successfully separated after an 18-hour-long surgery at AIIMS in the national capital on October 2017.

