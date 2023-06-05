Odisha: Kalahandi Medical College named as Saheed Rendo Majhi Medical College and Hospital

Kalahandi: The Odisha government has named the Medical College and Hospital in Kalahandi after Saheed Rendo Majhi on Monday.

The name of the Kalahandi Medical College will be Saheed Rendo Majhi Medical College and Hospital. The name has been proposed in the honour of the great freedom fighter of Kalahandi district.

Saheed Rendo Majhi was a great tribal leader and the most prominent freedom fighter of the Kalahandi region.

The Medical College at Kalahandi will start its operation from this academic year. 100 MBBS seats have been approved for students for the academic session 2023-24.

