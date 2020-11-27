Sundargarh: Today Sri Jasobanta Narayan Deo, Junior Engineer (JE) WESCO Subdega Section under Talsara Police Station in Sundargarh district of Odisha has been caught red-handed by the officers of Vigilance.

The Vigilance officers of Rourkela Division at Karamdihi Grid office, under Sadar Police Station has caught the JE for demanding and accepting illegal gratification of Rs.15,000/- (Rupees Fifteen Thousand) from complainant Sri Sanjib Dungdung.

The complainant belongs to Mansidpada, Tangargoan under Talsara Police Station. The JE asked for a bibe in order to install a new transformer in Mansipada which was not functioning since April 2020.

The entire bribe money has been recovered and seized. Both hands wash of the JE and surface of the table wash gave positive chemical reaction.

The office chamber of the accused and his rented residential house at Sundargarh Town are being searched on DA angle.

Detailed report awaited.