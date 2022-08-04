Odisha: Junior Engineer arrested on bribery charges

Jharsuguda: Tikinath Bhainsal, Junior Engineer (JE) of Lakhanpur Block in Jharsuguda district was apprehended by Odisha Vigilance for demanding and accepting undue advantage (bribe) today.

Bhainsal was arrested for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 25,000 as installment of overall demand of Rs. 50,000/- from a complainant (Authorized vendor-cum-Contractor) in order to facilitate for payment of his pending bill.

Based on the above complaint, a trap was laid on today wherein the accused Tikinath Bhainsal was caught by the team of Odisha Vigilance inside the Block office of Lakhanpur while demanding and accepting undue advantage from the complainant.

The entire bribe money was recovered from the possession of Bhainsal and seized in presence of witnesses. Right hand wash as well as pant pocket wash of Bhainsal gave positive chemical reaction, confirming acceptance and handling of bribe money by him.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches have been launched on the Govt. residential quarter of Bhainsal near Block Office in Lakhanpur and his rented house at Mission Chhak in Sundergarh Town.

The accused JE has been arrested and will be forwarded to the Court.

In this connection, Rourkela Vigilance P.S. Case No.15 dated 03.08.2022 U/s 7 PC Act, 1988 as amended by PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered and is under investigation.