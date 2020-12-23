elephants in kalahandi
Representational Image

Odisha: Jumbos Attack In Lanjigarh Of Kalahandi District

By KalingaTV Bureau

Kalahandi: Wild elephants have again created havoc in Kutingpadar area under the Lanjigarh forest department in Kalahandi district of Odisha.

Sources said, two elephants came from a nearby wildlife sanctuary and demolished the house of one Ravi Majhi, a resident of Kutingpadar village in Dalapada. The wild jumbos have also destroyed the banana trees in Majhi’s backyard.

The wild elephants also destroyed the paddies from the mill situated near Majhi’s house along with all other extensive cultivated crops. They also crushed the borehole at the back of his house.

The elephants have also severed the village current connection.

Even after a complaint lodged with the Forest Department the officials did not reach immediately at the spot.

There has been an atmosphere of fear in the village.

You might also like
State

3 Succumb To Covid-19 In Odisha, Death Toll Rises To 1,846

State

364 Covid Positives In Odisha In Last 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 3,27,279

State

Bike Ambulance Inaugurated In Bhadrak District Of Odisha

State

STF Rescues Pangolin From Cuttack, One Arrested

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.