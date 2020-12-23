Kalahandi: Wild elephants have again created havoc in Kutingpadar area under the Lanjigarh forest department in Kalahandi district of Odisha.

Sources said, two elephants came from a nearby wildlife sanctuary and demolished the house of one Ravi Majhi, a resident of Kutingpadar village in Dalapada. The wild jumbos have also destroyed the banana trees in Majhi’s backyard.

The wild elephants also destroyed the paddies from the mill situated near Majhi’s house along with all other extensive cultivated crops. They also crushed the borehole at the back of his house.

The elephants have also severed the village current connection.

Even after a complaint lodged with the Forest Department the officials did not reach immediately at the spot.

There has been an atmosphere of fear in the village.