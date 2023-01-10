Odisha: Jr. Clerk Rural Works Division, Rourkela under vigilance scanner

Sundargarh: Today on the allegation of acquisition of disproportionate assets by Nandi Kishore Nath, Jr. Clerk, O/o Executive Engineer, Rural Works Division, Rourkela, Sundargarh district.

Simultaneous house searches are being conducted by Odisha Vigilance led by three DSPs, nine Inspectors, one SI, two ASIs and other staff on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar at the following 6 places in Bhubaneswar, Baragarh, Rourkela and Sambalpur.

1. Residential house of Sri Nandi Kishore Nath at Flat No. 105 located over plot No. 1536/3036 at Sai Krupa Enclave, Laxmisagar, Bhubaneswar.

2. The Parental House of Sri Nath at Vill- VSS Nagar, PS- Town Baragarh, Dist- Baragarh.

3. His Govt. residential quarter located at Rural Works Colony, Panposh, Near Hocky Chowk , Rourkela, Dist- Sundargarh.

4. The office chamber of Sri Nath located in the O/o Executive Engineer, Rural Works, Rourkela, Dist- Sundargarh.

5. The house of Sri Nath located at Ainthapalli, Sambalpur.

6. His relative’s house located at Sambalpur.

Search is in progress. Further report follows