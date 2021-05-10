Pipili: A few journalists turned Good Samaritans in Khordha district of Odisha recently. A 100 year old woman passed away on Sunday. However, no family member or near relatives came to shoulder her dead body to take to the cremation ground. Yet, a few journalists performed the ritual and shouldered her body to the cremation ground.

The deceased has been identified as Tapoi Behera of Rangani Sahi in Balakati area of Khordha district in Odisha.

As per reports, a hundred year old woman died on Sunday due to old age related ailments. However, her family members and relatives did not come forward for the funeral events due to Covid 19 fear. They did not shoulder body of the old woman to take to the cremation ground.

After knowing about it, the journos of the Jaydev press club worn PPE kit and took dead body of the old woman to the cremation ground abiding all ritualistic prescriptions. They also conducted the funeral rites at the cremation ground.

The locals have admired this noble effort of the journalists.