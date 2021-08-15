Odisha journalist commits suicide in Keonjhar

Keonjhar:  A journalist has allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Ghatagaon of Keonjhar district late last night.

The deceased has been identified as Dilip Mishra, was working as a local correspondent of a private news channel in Ghatagaon.

A suicide note has been recovered from the spot. He has not blamed anyone for his suicide. In the suicide note he has mentioned that he was mentally weak for past some days.

Dilip was a friendly person and was working with a private channel as a local reporter for the past 11 years. His untimely demise has caused irreparable damage to the entire media industry in Keonjhar district.

