Odisha Joint Entrance Exam 2020 to be conducted in May

Odisha Joint Entrance Exam 2020 to be conducted in May

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Joint Entrance Exam (OJEE) 2020 will be conducted in May this year, informed OJEE Chairman Sudeep Kumar Chand on Friday.

The OJEE 2020 is a state level exam for the admission to BTech, MBA, MCA etc . This year, the exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, sources said.