Odisha: Job drive on October 28 in Bhubaneswar to fill up more than 400 vacancies

Bhubaneswar: National Career Service Centre for Differently Abled (NCSCDA), Bhubaneswar, Odisha is going to organise a job drive for Youth jobseekers (Partial PwDs can also apply) to fill up more than 400 vacancies for the positions of Steward, housekeeping, front office, Supervisor, Kitchen Helper, Office Support Staff, Sales Executives etc. with the minimum educational qualification including 5th class and above on date 28.10.2022, having age group 18 to 35 years.

Under PwDs categories jobseekers with Partial (Not more than 40%) Locomotors & speech & hearing Impairment Candidates can participate.

Therefore all the job seekers with the above mentioned criteria are requested to come with all desired documents like photocopy of all educational certificates, Aadhar card, passport size photograph, disability certificate (if PwD) & filled in bio data form etc.

Here is the information related to the job drive:

Date: 28th October 2022

Time: 9 AM

Age limit: 18 years to 35years

Education qualification: 5th class and above

Venue: NCSCDA (erstwhile VRCH)

Plot- 1, 2, 5 & 6, Gandamunda, Pokhariput, Bhubaneswar (Landmark – In front of Madhusudan Das Park)

For more information contact: 0674-2352317