Odisha: Jilted lover strangles 15-year-old girl to death, dumps body in well

Bargarh: In a shocking incident, a youth reportedly strangulated a 15-year-old girl to death and dumped her body in a well after tying her hands and legs. The heinous incident took place in Khuntapali village under Bijepur police limits in Bargarh district. The youth allegedly killed the girl after being infuriated by she received marriage proposals from others.

The girl’s body was recovered from the well after four days of missing. The deceased has been identified as Rinki (name changed) of Saipalli village under Bijepur police limits.

According to sources, the girl’s family members filed a missing complaint on March 16 after she had mysteriously gone missing on March 15.

Based on the complaint, police detained the suspect identified as Chandrasekhar Seth for interrogation. Facing the strict interrogation of the police, Seth confessed to having strangulated Rinki and dumped her body in the well in a fit of anger.

Bijepur police along with the forensic team recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem.

According to reports, the accused wasn’t happy as Rinki’s family members were arranging her marriage elsewhere. So, he called Rinki to an isolated place where he killed her before dumping her body into the well, sources added.

Meanwhile, police is investigating the incident further.