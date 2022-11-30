Odisha: Jilted lover hacks girl’s brother to death in Jajpur

Jajpur: A Jilted lover hacked a girl’s brother and father after they did not approve of their relationship near Tarini chhak under Kaliapani police range here in the late night hours on Thursday. The girl’s brother has succumbed to his injuries and her father’s condition remains critical.

The deceased has been identified as Jitendra Mohapatra of Bambilo village. According to reports, the accused, Shantanu Samal of Rasola village was in love with Jitendra’s sister. But, Jitendra and his father were against this affair as Shantanu was a married man. Due to this reason, there was constant conflict between Shantanu and Jitendra.

On Tuesday evening, Jitendra lost all reason due to anger and attacked the girl’s father and brother in their shop. Jitendra was killed on the spot while his father is receiving treatment in a hospital and remained in critical condition. The accused has been arrested and being interrogated by police.

The angry locals have torched the house and truck of the accused and staged a road blockade in the area demanding the police to take strict action against him. Tension prevailed in the area till the police reached the spot and controlled the irate locals. The situation calmed down after the police promised to take strict action against the accused.