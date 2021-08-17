Odisha: Jhulana Jatra begins in Puri Srimandira: Watch

Puri: The auspicious Jhulana Jatra has commenced at Srimandira in Puri of Odisha with the ‘Badi Nrusingha Bije’ ritual.

After Madhyanha dhupa today Shree Nrusingha receives the ‘Angyamala’ of Mahaprabhu and marches in a procession in a decked up palanquin. The servitors take the idol for Nagara bhramana and finally take him to the designated ancient four Asharams.

Today also marks the beginning of ‘Jhulana Jatra’ in Shree Jagannatha Temple, Puri. On this occasion, the ‘Bije Pratima’ of Jagannatha (Madana Mohana) along with Bhudevi and Shree Devi are placed in a gorgeously decorated wooden swing at ‘Jhulana Mandapa’. Several special rituals are performed on the occasion.