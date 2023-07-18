Odisha: Jharpada inmates sell plants in front of jail gate

In a unique initiative, the inmates of Jharpara in Bhubaneswar were seen selling plants in front of the jail gates on Tuesday. 

By Sudeshna Panda
Jharpada Jail (File Photo)

They are selling various kinds of cactus and indoor plants in front of the Jharpara jail gates, said reliable reports. The inmates had taken two months time to prepare these plants that are being sold today.

It is worth mentioning here that last week the inmates had sold biofloc fish in front of the jail gates. The inmates also informed that vegetables are being grown inside the jail premises.

These will also subsequently be sold in the similar way.

Furthermore it is worth mentioning that, for this sale by the inmates the security arrangements inside and outside the jail has been heightened.

