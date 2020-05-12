Odisha JEE To Conduct Entrance Test For Seats Lying Vacant In 1st Yr B.Tech Courses

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Notification issued for special  entrance exam  of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) for admission into B. Tech course.

This entrance exam is being done to fill up the seats lying vacant in various government and private colleges  throughout Odisha.

The online application starts today and will continue till May 31, 2020. The last date of fee payment is June 5, 2020.  other important details will be notified later on assessment of situation after May 17.

Detailed instructions and terms and conditions for online application will be available on the OJEE website oiee.nic.in

You might also like
State

Bapuji Nagar market in Bhubaneswar sealed for violation of social distancing norms

State

Sarpanches order complete shutdown in 3 COVID19 hit GP of Odisha

State

Odisha to increase bed capacity of COVID hospitals in six districts

State

Direct Flight From Dubai To Bhubaneswar With Returnees To Take Off On May 14

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.