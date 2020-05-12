Bhubaneswar: Notification issued for special entrance exam of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) for admission into B. Tech course.

This entrance exam is being done to fill up the seats lying vacant in various government and private colleges throughout Odisha.

The online application starts today and will continue till May 31, 2020. The last date of fee payment is June 5, 2020. other important details will be notified later on assessment of situation after May 17.

Detailed instructions and terms and conditions for online application will be available on the OJEE website oiee.nic.in