Odisha JEE To Be Held From These Dates, See Details Here

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2021 will be conducted during June 17 to June 24, 2021 (tentatively) said a notification issued on Thursday.

The OJEE exams help candidates to take admission into B.Pharm / MBA / MCA / M.Tech / M.Tech (Part Time) / M.Arch / M Plan / M.Pharm / Int. MBA and for lateral entry to B.Tech / B.Pharm Courses in government and private Universities and Colleges of Odisha.

The Entrance Examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode (i.e. Online)

Interested candidates can fill up the respective application forms online through OJEE websites (www.ojee.nic.in) only.

The interested candidates can also visit the OJEE website www.ojee.nic.in / www.odishajee.com for all detailed information regarding OJEE-2021, such as eligibility criteria, reservation policy, examination pattern, syllabus etc.

IMPORTANT DATES FOR OJEE – 2021:

Tentative Dates for OJEE (Computer Based Test) : 17th – 24th of June, 2021 (Exact dates shall be notified later)

Filling-up of Online Application through OJEE website begins on : 14th April, 2021

Last date for filling-up of Online Application Forms : 15th May, 2021

Downloading of Admit Cards : 1st Week of June, 2021