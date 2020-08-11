Pic Credits: successcds.net

Odisha JEE 2020 from September 9 to 15, Computer Based Testing This Year

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:  The state government has decided to conduct the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) from September 9 to 15 viewing the Covid pandemic.

In a letter dated August 10 DTET director Reghu G has requested the principals of government polytechnics and ITIs across 16 districts:

Bolangir, Deogarh, Boudh, Gajapati, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Kendrapara, Malakanagiri, Mayurbhanj, Nabarnagpur, Nayagarh, Nuapada, Puri and Sonepur to explore the possibilities of opening OJEE examination centres at their institutes.

The team will inspect the available facilities conforming to the requirement of the computer-based test (CBT) scheduled to be held from September 9 to 15.

You might also like
State

Revolutionary Step By The Russian President, Vaccinates His Own Daughter Before…

State

Khandapada MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik Tests Covid Positive, Informs Via Tweet

State

Chilika DFO Arrested By Vigilance In Disproportionate Assets Case

State

Double Murder in Odisha, 4-yr Old Succumbs To Attack

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7