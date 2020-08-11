Odisha JEE 2020 from September 9 to 15, Computer Based Testing This Year

Bhubaneswar: The state government has decided to conduct the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) from September 9 to 15 viewing the Covid pandemic.

In a letter dated August 10 DTET director Reghu G has requested the principals of government polytechnics and ITIs across 16 districts:

Bolangir, Deogarh, Boudh, Gajapati, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Kendrapara, Malakanagiri, Mayurbhanj, Nabarnagpur, Nayagarh, Nuapada, Puri and Sonepur to explore the possibilities of opening OJEE examination centres at their institutes.

The team will inspect the available facilities conforming to the requirement of the computer-based test (CBT) scheduled to be held from September 9 to 15.