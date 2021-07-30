Odisha: JE convicted in graft case, awarded three years of rigorous imprisonment

Daringbadi: Chitaranjan Baliarsingh, ex-Gram Panchayat Technical Assistant (GPTA) JE, Daringbadi Block in Odisha’s Kandhamal district has been convicted in a graft case and has been awarded three years of rigorous imprisonment.

Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Phulbani convicted Baliarsingh, the former-GPTA (JE) and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and to pay fine of Rs 10,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 6 months for the offence U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Baliarsingh, who is now disengaged from service was facing trial Under section 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for demand and acceptance of illegal gratification of Rs 6,000 from complainant for preparation of final bill for construction of community hall executed by him.

Chatria, Inspector Vigilance, Berhampur Division had investigated the case and V.V. Ramdas, Special P.P, Vigilance, Phulbani conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.