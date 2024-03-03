Odisha: Jawan shoots himself with service gun at DRDO camp in Kendrapada

Kendrapada: In a tragic incident, a 35-year-old jawan allegedly shot himself using his service gun on Sunday. The incident took place at the DRDO camp in Mahakalpada in Odisha’s Kendrapada district.

The deceased has been identified jawan Rajesh Karan, from Tamil Nadu.

An investigation into the matter in currently underway.

Meanwhile, the reason behind why the jawan shot himself is yet to be ascertained. The exact information is not known yet due to the prohibition of entering into the DRDO office.

