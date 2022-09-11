Odisha: Jalaka River flowing above danger mark, flood expected due to weak embankments

Balasore: Due to the incessant rain following the low pressure, the water level at Jalaka River is flowing above the danger mark at Mathani village under Basta block of Balasore district in Odisha.

According to reports, the danger mark of Jalaka River at Mathani is 5.50 metre, however 5.96 metre of water level was recorded by 12 PM today.

Likewise, the water level of different water bodies in Mayurbhanj district is increasing due to the incessant rain for the last couple of days. Reportedly, the embankments of the rivers crossing the district have become weak in several places causing fear of flood among the people living in the river bank areas. Besides, there is also a possibility of destruction of paddy sidling in case it floods.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest bulletin stated that the depression over south Odisha moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 25 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centered at 11.30 AM today over the same region near latitude 19.8°N and longitude 83.3°E, about 10 km southeast of Bhawanipatna (Odisha), 150 km northeast of Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh) and 190 km eastsoutheast of Kanker (Chhattisgarh).

It is likely to move west-northwestwards across south Odisha and south Chhattisgarh during next 24 hours and weaken gradually.