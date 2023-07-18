Odisha: Jajpur NH bridge caves in, lucky escape for travelers

Jajpur: It was a lucky escape for the travelers on the National Highway in Jajpur of Odisha as part of the bridge caved in due to incessant rains.

The bridge on NH-16 near Rasulpur block of Jajpur district in Odisha has caved in said reports. Due to the collapse of the bridge, traffic on the road has been blocked.

Fortunately, no one was traveling on the bridge at that particular moment. But, just few moments before the cave in occurred, a passenger bus had passed through that bridge.

Reports say and it is clearly evident from the pictures that, a huge part of the bridge has caved in. The road is currently closed for traffic.

However, the traffic has been diverted to the nearby road. Thousands of vehicles pass through this bridge on a daily basis. It is believed that the bridge has caved in due to the heavy rain.

However, the local people have blamed the National Highway Authority (NHAI) for the situation. They have claimed that the bridge caved in due to poor quality of work.

The bridge was constructed in 2007. So how and under what circumstances the bridge caved in is not yet clear. Police have been deployed at the spot, said reports.