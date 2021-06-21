Odisha: Jail returnee gets rousing welcome in Balangir village; Covid norms flouted: Watch

Balangir: In an unusual happening, a jail returnee was given gracious welcome by the villagers in Balangir district of Odisha on Sunday defying all Covid norms. Nobody wore mask and there was no social distance maintaining during the welcome. The incident took place in Sirabahar village under Tusura Police limits of the district. Video of the incident has gone viral.

As per reports, a person, who was lodged in the jail for involvement in illegal trade of intoxicants, returned from prison to the Sirabahal village recently. The villagers offered him a rousing welcome. Some people were seen dancing with joy.

As seen in the video, people kept pots in front of their houses to welcome the man while many men and women honoured him putting a cloth on his shoulder. However, the matter of concern was none of the villages were seen wearing mask or maintaining social distance though restrictions have been imposed in this regard in Odisha in the wake of Corona pandemic.