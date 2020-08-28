Puri
Odisha: Jagannath Temple Gates To Be Silver Plated

Puri: Gates inside the Shree Jagannath Temple will be coated with silver. This was informed by Shree Jagannath Temple Administrator (Development), Ajay Kumar Jena.

Jena said that the decision for silver plating has been taken as a devotee has shown interest to donate 1,920 kg silver to the temple.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administrator informed that three gates of the temple will have silver plating and the design for the same is now being finalized.

