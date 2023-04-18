Odisha: Jagannath Temple to be closed for 4hrs on April 19

Puri: The famous Srimandir in Puri will remain closed for four hours on April 19, 2023 (Wednesday) due to ‘Banaka Lagi’ of Lord Jagannath.

Tomorrow (19.4.2023, Wednesday) on Baisakh-Krishna Chaturdashi Tithi, Shri Vigrahaman Bankalagi Nitti will be held. Therefore, after the end of the second bhoga mandap prasad, the darshan will be closed for the public from 6.00 pm to 10.00 pm.

It is noteworthy that the Banaka Lagi ritual of the deities is performed by a particular class of servitor known as Datta Mahapatra.

The darshan of the deities will be restricted for the devotees for four hours from 5 PM to 9 PM.

The Banaka lagi ritual will begin after the completion of all the other rituals and the second bhoga mandap of Mahaprabhu.

According to culture experts, certain rare forest products are used to prepare the four types of colours- haritala (red), hengula (yellow), sankha (white) and black and these are then applied to the face of the deities.

ପୁରୀ ଶ୍ରୀଜଗନ୍ନାଥ ମନ୍ଦିର ସମ୍ବନ୍ଧୀତ ସୂଚନା: ଆସନ୍ତାକାଲି (୧୯.୪.୨୦୨୩, ବୁଧବାର) ବୈଶାଖ-କୃଷ୍ଣ ଚତୁର୍ଦ୍ଦଶୀ ତିଥିରେ ଶ୍ରୀବିଗ୍ରହମାନଙ୍କ ବନକଲାଗି ନୀତି ଅନୁଷ୍ଠିତ ହେବ। ଏଣୁ ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ଭୋଗମଣ୍ଡପ ଭୋଗ ଶେଷ ହେବାପରେ ଆପାତତଃ ସନ୍ଧ୍ୟା ଘ.୬.୦୦ରୁ ରାତ୍ର ଘ.୧୦.୦୦ ଟା ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ସର୍ବସାଧାରଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଦର୍ଶନ ବନ୍ଦ ରହିବ। — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) April 18, 2023

