Odisha: Jagannath shown disrespect in Puri, see details

Puri: In a shocking incident, yet again the idols of Lord Jagannath and his siblings have been transported on a trolley in Odisha.

The incident has been reported from Puri the holy abode of Lord Jagannath and his siblings.

A video of the incident has also become viral on social media platforms leading to criticism from various groups of people. triggering unrest among the masses.

According to reports, the idols were being transported from Singhadwar to Dolabedi. The idols were allegedly being carried for a cultural program.

Earlier in September, Lord Jagannath was seen tied to the back of a mini truck, secured with a number of ropes in an unwelcomed and derogatory manner and being transported.

The incident had been reported from the National Highway (NH) Number 60 near Haladipada in Jaleswar block of Balasore district in Odisha.

According to reports, the statue of Lord Jagannath was being transported from Balasore district in Odisha to West Bengal.

Back then the manner of transport had hurt the religious sentiments of many Hindus across the country.