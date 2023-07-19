Odisha: Ivory poachers arrested, arms worth nearly 3 lakh seized

Mayurbhanj: The police have had a huge success in catching ivory poachers in the Simlipal sanctuary in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

According to reports, the Mayurbhanj police had a great success during the combing operation in the Similipal sanctuary.

The police have seized as many as five guns worth Rs 2 lakh 95 thousand. The police have also arrested two accused persons.

The Khunta police station has effected the arrest, said reports. The accused was arrested from Khunta police station limits of Sayukula area.

The police found that the accused were involved in ivory poaching earlier. Further detailed reports awaited.